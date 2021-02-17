Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IIPR opened at $219.78 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $221.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.39 and a 200-day moving average of $150.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.