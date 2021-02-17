Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Position Trimmed by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,866 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up about 5.1% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $36,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after acquiring an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

NYSE:IIPR traded down $8.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.50. 8,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,764. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.39 and its 200-day moving average is $150.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $221.03.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

