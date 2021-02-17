Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 234.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $219.78 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $221.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

