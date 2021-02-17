Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TBJL) Trading Down 1%

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TBJL)’s share price traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.56. 666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July stock. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TBJL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

