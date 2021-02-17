Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 1,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 33,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.