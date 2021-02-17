Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.54 and last traded at $61.31. 64,275 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 44,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOUP. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter.

