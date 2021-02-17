Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NOCT opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $36.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93.

