Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 97,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

PJAN stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.