Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) Trading Up 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 1,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

