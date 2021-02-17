INO COIN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $612,223.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. INO COIN has a market cap of $1.45 billion and $612,223.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.05 or 0.00015387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00061638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.00850055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00027630 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00046299 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.95 or 0.04945122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00044378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00015796 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

