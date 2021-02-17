Inogen (INGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Inogen to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of INGN opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGN. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $802,465.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,112.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $514,714.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,920. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

