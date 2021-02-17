Inomin Mines Inc. (MINE.V) (CVE:MINE) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Inomin Mines Inc. (MINE.V) (CVE:MINE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.18, but opened at C$0.17. Inomin Mines Inc. (MINE.V) shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 88,833 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00.

About Inomin Mines Inc. (MINE.V) (CVE:MINE)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project comprising 129 claims that covers an area of 3,225 hectares within two separate blocks located in the Green Bay area of Newfoundland; and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of southwestern British Columbia.

