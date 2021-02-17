Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.51 Million

Analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will post sales of $173.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.70 million and the highest is $174.23 million. Inovalon posted sales of $154.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $754.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.71 million to $762.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $826.48 million, with estimates ranging from $792.56 million to $846.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,496 shares of company stock worth $2,896,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $28.75.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

