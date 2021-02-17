Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Short Interest Update

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

IPHI stock traded down $4.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,758. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.28. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. Inphi has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Inphi by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Inphi by 29,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

