Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,040,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 24,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on INSG shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Inseego from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 94,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,625. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. Inseego has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $19,656,183.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 550.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

