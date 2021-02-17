Insider Buying: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Director Acquires 26,000 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

