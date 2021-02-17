Insider Buying: Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) CFO Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) CFO Mark Patrick Guerin purchased 15,000 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,213. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Patrick Guerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Mark Patrick Guerin bought 4,614 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,199.64.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Mark Patrick Guerin bought 16,755 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,356.30.

ONTX stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $252.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONTX shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Noble Financial raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64,517 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

