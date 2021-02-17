Insider Buying: Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) insider Steven M. Fruchtman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,226 shares in the company, valued at $236,226. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.03. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64,517 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ONTX. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

