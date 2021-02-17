Insider Selling: bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CFO Sells 1,216 Shares of Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BLUE traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. 6,768,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,763. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $89.31. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 19.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 3.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

