Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Major Shareholder Sells 3,450,000 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BBIO stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $64.72. 847,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBIO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

