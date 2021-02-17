Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Major Shareholder Sells 3,450,000 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of BBIO stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $64.72. 847,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BBIO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.
Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.