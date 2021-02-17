Insider Selling: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Insider Sells 2,679 Shares of Stock

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39.

NYSE BSIG traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. 249,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,417. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 292.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

