Insider Selling: Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Director Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.42. The company had a trading volume of 797,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,763. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $140.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $1,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Celanese by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 153,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 118,689 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Celanese by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Celanese by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

