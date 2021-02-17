Insider Selling: Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) COO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00.

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 157,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $150,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

