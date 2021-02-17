Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 19,556 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $73,921.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $532,565.74.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. 5,219,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,615. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.78 million, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in eMagin by 60.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in eMagin by 34.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in eMagin in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter worth $89,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

