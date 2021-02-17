Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GPN traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after buying an additional 100,617 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.