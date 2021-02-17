Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of GPN traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after buying an additional 100,617 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.
Recommended Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.