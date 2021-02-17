Insider Selling: IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CEO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

INFO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.15. 1,914,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average is $85.27. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

