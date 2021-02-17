Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) VP Sells 2,958 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $11.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $780.06. The stock had a trading volume of 372,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,816. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $784.74 and a 200 day moving average of $739.63. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

