Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Sells 2,061 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $145,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daryl Carlough also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivePerson alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Daryl Carlough sold 138 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,660.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Daryl Carlough sold 95 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $6,120.85.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Daryl Carlough sold 261 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $15,660.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Daryl Carlough sold 261 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $15,007.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,032. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.