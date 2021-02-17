Insider Selling: Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) COO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MBUU stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $81.81.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 168,635 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $7,969,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after buying an additional 104,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $5,795,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

