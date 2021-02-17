Insider Selling: Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $772,275.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $373,425.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $355,275.00.

Shares of MIME stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.55. 770,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

