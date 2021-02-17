Insider Selling: National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00.

NNN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.36. 1,226,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,436,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

