Insider Selling: National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00.
NNN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.36. 1,226,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,436,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.