Insider Selling: Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Major Shareholder Sells 6,225 Shares of Stock

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $22,721.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,100.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NTIP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,214. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.76 million, a PE ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 758,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 106,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

