Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Sells 3,894 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,550. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

