Insider Selling: Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Major Shareholder Sells 50,111 Shares of Stock

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) major shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 50,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $154,341.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gates Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuverra Environmental Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 12,960 shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $41,990.40.

NYSEAMERICAN NES traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 82,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.