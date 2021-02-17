Insider Selling: PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CEO Sells 6,568 Shares of Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.66. 478,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

