Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Major Shareholder Sells 54,043 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.80. 549,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its position in SEI Investments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SEI Investments by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

