Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SLAB traded down $3.69 on Wednesday, reaching $150.06. 369,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,646. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 500.20, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $157.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7,606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.70.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

