Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Sells 1,921 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brandon Tolany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70.

Shares of SLAB traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,646. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 500.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.73.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLAB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,350,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 93,214 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 491.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after purchasing an additional 55,421 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

