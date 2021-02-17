Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,858,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,858,172.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $33,800.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $21,400.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $18,600.00.

Tyme Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,983,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,892,861. The stock has a market cap of $341.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 113,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

