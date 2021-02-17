Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Sells 712 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 712 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $56,333.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,422.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UMBF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.14. The company had a trading volume of 148,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,273. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 232,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 220,459 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,756,000 after purchasing an additional 96,791 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

