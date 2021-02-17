Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,500 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $253,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,380.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Justin Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Justin Spencer sold 6,490 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $282,899.10.

VCRA stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 704,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,582. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,003,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $5,538,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 406,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

