Insider Selling: Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Major Shareholder Sells 460,800 Shares of Stock

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of Watford stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $15,971,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Watford stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. 175,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,162. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $689.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Watford alerts:

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.70). Analysts predict that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watford by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after buying an additional 291,989 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,069,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,573,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watford by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 303,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Watford by 1,444.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165,170 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.