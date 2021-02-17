Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Sells 2,099 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $240,713.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WWD traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.00. 197,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,894. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.93. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Woodward by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

