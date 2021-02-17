Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $193,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,263,610 shares in the company, valued at $63,216,125.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $186,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $174,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $168,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $167,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $166,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $162,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $373,405.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 838,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 100.0% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

