Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $193,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,263,610 shares in the company, valued at $63,216,125.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $186,900.00.
- On Tuesday, February 2nd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $174,500.00.
- On Tuesday, January 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $168,300.00.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $167,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $166,800.00.
- On Tuesday, January 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $162,200.00.
- On Tuesday, December 29th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $373,405.00.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00.
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00.
Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 838,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.68.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 100.0% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.
About Yext
Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.