Insight Chain Achieves Market Cap of $724.50 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Insight Chain token can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00003970 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Insight Chain has a total market cap of $724.50 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00081959 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002177 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

Insight Chain (INB) is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

