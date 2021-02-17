Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Insider Sells $624,975.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00.

NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $83.63. 211,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

