Insight Protocol (INX) Price Reaches $0.0116

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $2.13 million and $100,864.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.75 or 0.00873810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006934 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00046532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00026765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,681.34 or 0.05129691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00016264 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

INX is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

