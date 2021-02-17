Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0220 on Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $35,854.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00063491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.97 or 0.00867156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006953 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00046413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00026837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.14 or 0.05132224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,734,532 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

