Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Tops $0.0186

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $14,120.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.81 or 0.00886959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00046929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.05 or 0.04934287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015902 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00032263 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,723,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.