Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) (LON:SPEC) Trading Down 2.1%

Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) (LON:SPEC)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 322 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 326 ($4.26). Approximately 12,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 141,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333 ($4.35).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 329.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £330.21 million and a P/E ratio of -18.74.

In other Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) news, insider Christopher Hancock purchased 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £9,998.10 ($13,062.58).

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of prescription optical eyewear under the various brand names and private labels; sunglasses; and safety products under the Caterpillar brand.

